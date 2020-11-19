‘2020 Comfortable Mom Busan’ Held Online This Weekend

Busan’s largest pregnancy, childbirth, and child-raising medical information fair, ‘2020 Comfortable Mom Busan,’ will be held online from today to the 22nd.

The fair will provide useful information on pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing online (untact) due to coronavirus concerns.

After the opening ceremony, an ‘Opening Talk Show” will be held at 2:30 pm including Busan City Councilman Kwon Keun-min, head of Busan Women’s Family Development Center Seong Hyang-suk, reporter Kim Min-ju from Gukje news, and Oh Hyang-suk, head of Sasang-gu Childrearing Comprehensive Support Center who will give a talk about parenting.

Various lectures, and experience talks including the opening ceremony, will be broadcast live through the ‘Live Hall’ on the official website.

A variety of medical information will also be available online.

For more information, please refer to the official website www.mombusan.org. (Korean only).