2020 GCSA: Creating a Sustainable World by Recognizing Those Who are Building It

Entries are now open for the Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA)

 

TAIPEI, TAIWAN  – Media OutReach – 22 May 2020 – Companies worldwide with an outstanding
commitment to sustainable development have the opportunity to earn the
recognition and acclaim they deserve by entering the 2020 Global Corporate
Sustainability Awards (GCSA).

 

2020 GCSA embraces the United Nations’
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the UN’s 2030 agenda.  In previous years, the award winners included Hewlett
Packard Enterprise (HPE) from the US, Siemens from Germany, ASUSTeK from Taiwan, GSB from
Thailand, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from Indonesia, and JANAJAL from India. The entries will be reviewed by a distinguished
panel of international judges drawn from government, academia, and
corporations.

 

Guided by the UN’s sustainable development
outline, GCSA has four key objectives:

 

1. Promoting corporate sustainability
principles and SDG practices.

2. Recognizing corporate efforts toward
sustainable development.

3. Honoring companies that provide complete
disclosure of economic, environmental, social and governmental performance and
clearly communicate sustainability performance and impacts through
sustainability reporting.

4. Encouraging individuals who contribute to positive impacts and
accomplish outstanding successes in sustainability.

 

GCSA offers awards and recognition in
three major categories: Outstanding Professional, Sustainability Reporting, and
Best Practice.

 

GCSA-Outstanding Professional: Highlights exemplary
individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable development
within their respective organizations. Individuals can be nominated for this
award by government agencies, corporations, or academic organizations.

 

GCSA-Sustainability
Reporting: Rewards those corporations that disclose information in their
corporate social responsibility reports that is complete, reliable, and
transparent.

 

GCSA-Best Practice: Recognizes outstanding
performance in sustainable development business practices and projects.

 

Registration opens on 11th May
2020, and submission closes on 10th August 2020. The results will be announced, and the winners notified on 4th October 2020. The awards
ceremony will be held on 18th November 2020 during the 3rd
Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan.

 

2020 GCSA is hosted by the Alliance for
Sustainable Development Goals(A·SDGs), co-organized by Taiwan Academy of
Corporate Sustainability (TACS), Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy
(TAISE), and Center for Corporate Sustainability (CCS).

 

For details about 2020 GCSA, please visit:
https://bit.ly/2VBbhcM

Brief introduction of the Alliance for Sustainable Development Goals

Founded in 2018, A·SDGs is a platform for sustainable development that brings together industry, government, academia, non-profit organizations, and leading companies, to promote the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provide a positive influence on society, and promote the future of sustainable development.

Brief introduction of the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE)

TAISE was initiated and funded by the advocates of sustainable energy in 2007, aiming to facilitate research into development of sustainable energy and to promote sustainable energy infrastructure. TAISE continuously working towards raising the awareness of sustainable energy and related issues, establishing a knowledge exchange platform for academic and technological sustainability groups, facilitating publication of sustainable energy journals and specialist books, and raising the concern of the local industries towards sustainable energy. Through exchanges of academic knowledge and technologies, TAISE aims to gather the expertise in the field to further the journey of sustainable developments.  For more information about TAISE, please refer to https://www.taiseen.org.tw/.

al5h3

