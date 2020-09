Busan City will hold the ‘2020 K-ICT WEEK in BUSAN’, the largest AI, cloud, and information and communication technology event in the region, online from the 17th until the 19th.

This event is a conference on the 4th industrial revolution technology that is emerging as an industrial innovation engine in the COVID19 era, and a venue to showcase various products and services of excellent local ICT companies to overseas buyers and investors.

More information can be found on their website.