2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Begins Today

The 2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival gets underway today for three days at the Busan Cinema Center.

Under the theme “Stoppable”, 27 films from 12 countries will be screened over the three-day festival dedicated to ocean and marine life.

The opening film “Under Thin Ice” is from Canada which screens tonight at 6:30 p.m., while the closing film “Between Sea and Land” is from Columbia.

Event Information

Theme: Stoppable

Period: July 23-25, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Website: kioff.kr/screenings

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay