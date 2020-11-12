Events

2020 Korea Luxury & Cruise Travel Mart

Haps Staff

The ‘2020 Korea Luxury & Cruise Travel Mart’ will be held at Signiel Busan Hotel from November 13th to 14th.

The event is organized by the Korea Tourism Organization and is the first in the region to be held in Busan.

More than 200 domestic and foreign officials, including foreign buyers from 23 countries, including the US, China, and Japan, and 40 domestic luxury tourism companies such as luxury hotels, hanok hotels, and 21 cruise tour companies will participate.

This event was designed to seek ways to revitalize high value-added tourism suitable for the new normal era changed by COVID-19 and to revitalize the stagnant tourism business.

Unlike other travel marts held only online this year, in accordance with the stage of distance on the day of the event, on-line and offline programs are flexibly operated.

The event starts with the opening ceremony on the 13th and will host conferences, cruise tour talk concerts, and fairs featuring domestic and foreign companies.

Business conferences between participating companies (sellers), domestic inbound travel companies, and overseas inviting companies (buyers) are held simultaneously online and offline.

On the 14th, the ‘Luxury & Cruise Tourism Fair (B2C)’ for domestic consumers and the ‘Cruise Tourism Talk Concert’ will be held for workers in the field of cruise tourism and cruise travel.

It also tours the cruise ship site for students from the Department of Tourism. In addition, virtual reality (VR) content exhibitions by local masters such as Kim Yong-se of Shinpyeong Brewery and Park Heung-seon of Sol Song-ju are planned.

In particular, Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization plan to introduce the development of various Busan cruise call-in tour products through the promotion of Busan’s representative tourist destinations by providing support for non-face-to-face family tours for event participants.

