2020 Korea Sale FESTA Begins its Nationwide Run Today Until November 15

Korea Sale FESTA, a nationwide shopping extravaganza featuring major retailers, manufacturers, and traditional markets, will kick off this year on November 1st for its 15-day run.

The number of participating manufacturers of consumer goods like cars, apparel, electronics, and cosmetics will be more than double last year’s event.

All 17 cities and provinces in the country will also participate, making the festival a truly nationwide event.

Sales promotions are also expected to encourage consumers abroad to buy Korean goods and boost exports.

The event will be held on- and off-line nationwide. A market for outstanding Busan-based goods will open at Busan Station during the FESTA. Alongside the FESTA, the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO (BISFE 2020) is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5-7 at BEXCO.

All visitors to offline venues must wear a face mask at venues and comply with the strict quarantine guidelines.

2020 Korea Sale FESTA website (www.koreasalefesta.kr/) is available in four different languages, including English, Chinese, and Japanese.