Events

2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

Haps Staff

The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

PROGRAM

G.F.Handel – The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Camille Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre

Clarice Assad – Bluezilian

Reentko Dirks – Danza non Danza

Ariel Ramirez – Alfonsina y el Mar

L. Boccherini – Introduction and Fandango

G. Bizet – Carmen Fantasy (Arr. Stephen Goss)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

Walking After U and Barbie Dolls – Live Music at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of rock'n'roll this Saturday night at HQ in Gwangalli.
Read more
Events

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Read more
Events

Liquid Arts Network: International Student Feature This Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Network is hosting an International Student Feature this Saturday night at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Events

Samnak Rugby Festival This Saturday

Haps Staff -
The Busan Rugby Club are hosting the Stars & Stripes (USFK Military Rugby) and Goblins RC (Ulsan) on the 4th of July for an afternoon of rugby.
Read more
Events

2020 SBSGOLF Korea Fair

Haps Staff -
Check out the latest in golf accessories this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more
Events

National Theatre Live: The Audience

Haps Staff -
National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.
Read more

The Latest

Korea in Photos: Three New Private Gardens in Gyeongnam Province

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Three new private gardens in Gyeongnam province have been registered with the local government bringing the total in the province to eight.
Read more

경남도, 민간정원 한 달 새 3곳 추가 등록

문화 Haps Staff -
경상남도 6월 한 달 새 그레이스정원, 옥동힐링가든, 만화방초 3곳이 민간정원으로 등록하여 도내 민간정원이 8곳으로 늘었다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

Events Haps Staff -
The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

Busan News BeFM News -
As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: July 13 – July 19

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
82 %
5.1kmh
90 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea