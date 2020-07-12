2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

PROGRAM

G.F.Handel – The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Camille Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre

Clarice Assad – Bluezilian

Reentko Dirks – Danza non Danza

Ariel Ramirez – Alfonsina y el Mar

L. Boccherini – Introduction and Fandango

G. Bizet – Carmen Fantasy (Arr. Stephen Goss)