2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.
Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Date & Time: July 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m.
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 20,000 won for all
PROGRAM
G.F.Handel – The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Camille Saint-Saëns – Danse Macabre
Clarice Assad – Bluezilian
Reentko Dirks – Danza non Danza
Ariel Ramirez – Alfonsina y el Mar
L. Boccherini – Introduction and Fandango
G. Bizet – Carmen Fantasy (Arr. Stephen Goss)