Enjoy a Matinee Concert with pianist Kim Jeongwon at the Busan Cinema Center this Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: June 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website