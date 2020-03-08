TravelDomestic Destinations

2020 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s just a few short weeks away before the country becomes awash in pink with the blooms of the ever-popular cherry blossoms.

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to return signifying spring in Korea.

The early report released by KWeather shows that some regions will see an earlier bloom by five to eight days. Busan will begin on March 22nd, while Seoul will begin around April 2nd. It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 29 – 31 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 7th – 14th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Click here to check out the best places in Busan to check out the cherry blossoms!

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20

Jinhae – March 21

Busan – March 22

Daegu – March 23

Gyeongju – March 27

Pohang – March 27

Gwangju – March 27

Daejeon – March 28

Jeonju – March 29

Chungju – March 30

Gangneung – March 30

Seoul – April 2

Yeouido – April 3

Incheon – April 3

Chuncheon – April 6

