2020 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to return signifying spring in Korea.
The early report released by KWeather shows that some regions will see an earlier bloom by five to eight days. Busan will begin on March 22nd, while Seoul will begin around April 2nd. It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 29 – 31 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 7th – 14th inland.
Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20
Jinhae – March 21
Busan – March 22
Daegu – March 23
Gyeongju – March 27
Pohang – March 27
Gwangju – March 27
Daejeon – March 28
Jeonju – March 29
Chungju – March 30
Gangneung – March 30
Seoul – April 2
Yeouido – April 3
Incheon – April 3
Chuncheon – April 6