Events

2020 Personal Mobility Show

Busan City News

The Personal Mobility Show 2020 (PMS) will be held from August 7 (Fri) through 9 (Sun) at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center I (Hall 3A).

This year’s PMS will be attended by electric bicycle vendors, personal mobility vendors, and vendors of bike parts/equipment—many of whom will be displaying their main products throughout the expo venue. There will also be interactive zones where visitors can try out products for themselves.

The expo will additionally be attended by companies from the mobility ICT sector, a sector that is currently being heralded as one of the forerunners of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the industry today. The inclusion of some of these groundbreaking companies guarantees visitors a more diverse and technologically advanced experience of all that the personal mobility industry has to offer.

The “International Smart Mobility Conference” is scheduled to be held on August 8 in conjunction with the main expo. This unique conference will be attended by government and company representatives for the purpose of revitalizing smart mobility.

The conference will center on discussions on laws and safety strategies that need to be established/improved upon in light of the continued increase of both mobility usage and mobility-related accidents. Ultimately, the conference aims to develop a vision for smart mobility that blends safety with tourism.

A PMS spokesperson said, “We have prepared various programs for visitors, including a personal mobility auction and giveaways, and will exhibit products (sold at relatively low prices) that show visitors how futuristic technologies can be combined for greater convenience and that show the strong potential of mobility devices for the future. We will do our best to make this year’s event even better than last year’s, both in terms of appeal and actual content.”

Event Information

Period: August 7 – 9, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Aug. 7 – 8, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Aug. 9, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Free admission

Website: www.pmshow.co.kr/index.php

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Travel

