2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City Begins Today

The 2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair will run for four days this week.

Eleven participating universities in Busan will join. You can register for the event here.

Event Information

2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City

Period: September 22-25, 2020

Participating Universities: 11 universities in Busan

Hosted by: National Institute for International Education, Busan Metropolitan City, Gangwon-do

11 Korean universities will be participating in the event, including national, public and private universities, to introduce associate/undergraduate/graduate degree programs.

1. National Korea Maritime & Ocean University

2. BUSAN WOMEN’S COLLEGE

3. DONG-EUI UNIVERSITY

4. CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PUSAN

5. DONG-A UNIVERSITY

6. YOUNGSAN UNIVERSITY

7. PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

8. DONGSEO UNIVERSITY

9. KYUNG NAM COLLEGE OF INFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY

10. PUKYONG NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

11. BUSAN UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES

Contents

Studying in Korea, scholarship programs, information about Korean universities, online applications, online consultations, university classifications by field of study

Live Chat

Participants may visit the desired university booth to chat with university staff for further inquiries.

Live Webinar

The participating universities’ introductions will be held via a webinar. During the webinar, participants can get more information from the respective university’s staff.