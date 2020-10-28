2020 World Peace Forum Begins Today in Busan

The 2020 World Peace Forum, the main event of the Busan UN Week, will be held today.

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation announced that they will hold the 2020 World Peace Forum at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Busan at 1:30 pm this afternoon.

The forum is the main event of the 2020 Busan UN Week. It will be held under the slogan of ‘All together as a City of Peace’ under the theme of the post-corona era, the goal of sustainable development, and the role of local governments.

In Part 1, starting with the declaration of membership in Busan, the city of international peace, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will give a keynote speech on the theme of’ Post Corona Era, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Peace’.

Ban will then present the direction of the SDGs that local governments should pursue once COVID19 has been normalized.

The second part of the forum will be followed by a presentation and expert discussion led under the former Korean Ambassador to the UN, Kim Sook.