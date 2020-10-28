Image: World Peace Forum
NewsBusan News

2020 World Peace Forum Begins Today in Busan

BeFM News

The 2020 World Peace Forum, the main event of the Busan UN Week, will be held today.

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation announced that they will hold the 2020 World Peace Forum at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Busan at 1:30 pm this afternoon.

The forum is the main event of the 2020 Busan UN Week. It will be held under the slogan of ‘All together as a City of Peace’ under the theme of the post-corona era, the goal of sustainable development, and the role of local governments.

In Part 1, starting with the declaration of membership in Busan, the city of international peace, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will give a keynote speech on the theme of’ Post Corona Era, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Peace’.

Ban will then present the direction of the SDGs that local governments should pursue once COVID19 has been normalized.

The second part of the forum will be followed by a presentation and expert discussion led under the former Korean Ambassador to the UN, Kim Sook.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Eight Regional Heads of Korea-Japan Agree to Joint Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

BeFM News -
Busan City Hall held a videoconference with regional leaders of the cities, provinces, and prefectures of Korea-Japan Strait this afternoon.
Read more
Busan News

Underground Road Connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae Set in Motion

BeFM News -
Construction for the underground road connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae-gu has been set in motion. 
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Population Drops Under 3.4 Million People

BeFM News -
The city of Busan's population has dropped down to under 3.4 million people
Read more
Busan News

Almost All Busan’s Students Heading Back to School November 2nd

BeFM News -
All elementary, middle, and high schools and special education schools in Busan, except overcrowded schools, will start full capacity in-person classes starting from November 2nd.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Strengthen Safety Management at Local Beaches

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it plans to strengthen safety management at the beaches including the uses of advanced technology by 2025.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Host 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Day Ceremony Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will hold the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Day ceremony at the UN Memorial Park today at 11 am, attended by more than 100 diplomatic delegations from the UN veterans of the Korean War and soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Forces.
Read more

The Latest

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week Gets Underway

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week will be held online for three days from Thursday to Saturday, with representative designers, fashion association directors, and fashion companies from eight ASEAN countries and Korea.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Enjoy Autumn Colors at Busan City Hall Plaza

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Busan City Hall's outdoor greening plaza has been transformed into colorful autumn leaves and is used as a place where citizens can enjoy the mood of autumn. 
Read more

2020 World Peace Forum Begins Today in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The 2020 World Peace Forum, the main event of the Busan UN Week, will be held today.
Read more

Award Winners of the 23rd Asian Project Market Unveiled

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
The 23rd Asian Project Market, held virtually for three days from Oct 26th to 28th, announced the award winners.
Read more

14th Asian Film Awards Winners Announced

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
The Asian Film Awards Academy announced the winners of the 14th Asian Film Awards yesterday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
76 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 