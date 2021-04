The Busan Cinema Center will screen films nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards throughout the month of April.

Event Information

Period: April 2 – April 30, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth / 6,000 won for members /5,000 won for senior

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

The Trial of the Chicago 7, 2020

Mank

Hillbilly Elegy, 2020

Minari

Nomadland

The Father

Promising Young Woman

Emma

Better Days

Soul

Judas and the Black Messiah