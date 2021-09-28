2021 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week – Digital Collection Begins

‘2021 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week’ will be held online live without spectators at the Busan Museum of Art and BEXCO for four days from today to the 2nd of next month.

‘ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week’ is an event hosted by the city of Busan and supervised by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency. It started as ‘Pret-a-Porter Busan’ in 2001 and expanded to the ASEAN region with the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Special Summit. It is the largest New Southern fashion event for the Korean and ASEAN fashion industries.

This year, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will be held online live without an audience following last year, and you can watch it through the official website (akfw.or.kr) and the official YouTube channel ‘Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week TV’.

Starting with the Busan Art Artist Collaboration opening fashion show to be held at the Busan Museum of Art at 6:30 pm on the 29th, fashion films by ASEAN designers, a fashion show by Korean designers, and a college of new fashion designers prepared by nine universities in Busan will be held at BEXCO 2nd exhibition hall.

The Fashion Festival Fashion Show and the 2nd ASEAN Fashion Development Digital Video Forum will be held in succession.

Under the theme of ‘NEW WAVE BUSAN,’ the starting point of change, this Fashion Week will be a place to express the courage of Korean and ASEAN fashion designers who are overcoming the crisis of humanity caused by COVID-19 pandemic and presenting a new vision.

By maximizing the artistic value of fashion through collaboration with Busan Museum of Art, Busan’s representative cultural space, the fashion show is expected to once again prove the sufficient value of the cultural and artistic genre through the meeting of art, dance, and fashion.