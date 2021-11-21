2021 Busan Architecture Festival Comes to an End

The 2021 Busan Architecture Festival which started on the 4th, ended with great success after an 11-day journey.

The event attracted more than 127,000 visitors and was well received by architects and citizens in the era of the gradual restoration of daily life.

This year’s Busan Architecture Festival held exhibitions and lecture events in various places around the city such as the former Bank of Korea Busan Headquarters, Dong-A University Seokdang Museum, and Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

In addition, the first special exhibition ‘Busan Architecture Biennale’ to mark the 21st anniversary of the Busan Architecture Festival was also held.

The old Bank of Korea Busan Headquarters and Dong-A University Seokdang Museum, where special exhibitions were held, have historical and architectural values ​​and are related to the exhibition theme of ‘Old Future’, adding specialness to viewing the exhibition.