2021 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Runs This Weekend

The “2021 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge” will be held from Friday through Sunday at Mildang Broi, Lotte Premium Outlets Dongbusan branch, and at Gupo Station Plaza in Buk-gu.

This event will be held for the first time in two years, and in 2019, it was held as a citizen participatory festival event where you can evaluate and enjoy Busan craft beer at Gupo Station Plaza in Buk-gu.

The craft beer evaluation meeting, which will be held for two days from December 11 to 12, evaluates the professionalism and popularity of the exhibited beer through a professional jury consisting of six beer and gastronomy experts and 50 pre-recruited general public judges.

The Busan Craft Beer Conference to be held at Mildang Broi in Gupo on the 12th will introduce Chang-gil Lee’s presentation of successful cases of craft beer, an introduction of investment companies specializing in urban regeneration and local content, an introduction of Busan craft beer companies, and a Q&A. It is expected to be a place to share successful cases of urban regeneration through the craft beer industry and to build networks between investment companies and industries.

Also, during the event period from the 10th to 12th at the outdoor event hall on the 3rd floor of the Dongbusan branch of Lotte Premium Outlets located in Gijang-gun, a pop-up store where you can meet Busan’s craft beers in one place is operated.

It plans to promote craft beer and sell Busan’s representative foods such as dried fish, fish cakes, and baked goods so that you can enjoy them at home.