2021 Busan Folk Art Festival Taking Place This Weekend

The city of Busan will hold the ‘2021 Busan Folk Art Festival’ at Busan Citizens Park, Busan Traditional Arts Center, and Gudeok Folk Art Center for two days from the 16th.

The Busan Folk Art Festival, with the theme of Busan’s traditional folk art, will be held both online and offline for the first time this year.

Various programs have been prepared, such as performances of intangible cultural assets in Busan Citizens Park and learning about intangible cultural assets in Citizens Park.

You can enjoy Busan’s intangible cultural heritage performances on a large LED screen and see the intangible cultural heritage art wall at Citizen’s Park.