2021 Busan International Comedy Festival Releases its Official Poster

The 2021 Busan International Comedy Festival has released its official poster, gearing up for its 9th edition scheduled to begin next month.

This year’s official poster features the calligraphy of Lee Oe-su and the cartoon drawing of Heo Young-man.

BICF is Asia’s first comedy festival and features a variety of diverse and high-quality performances.

This year is also expected to see a rise in content using Twitch and Tik Tok.

The festival runs for 10 days from August 20 through the 29th at KNN Theater and the Busan Cinema Center.