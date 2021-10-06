“2021 Busan International Travel Mart” Looks to Revitalize Local Travel Industry

‘2021 Busan International Travel Mart (BSITM 2021)’, which will revitalize the domestic and foreign tourism industry, will be held online and offline from today until the 8th.

This event is designed to reorganize the network between domestic and foreign tourism industries, which has been contracted by COVID-19 and to attract foreign tourists to Busan.

Hosted by the city of Busan and organized by the Busan Tourism Association, this event will be centered on the official website (www.bsitm.com) instead of the offline ‘Busan International Tourism Exhibition’.

A total of 400 institutions and companies from the New Southern region such as Greater China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Europe, which are the main markets of the Busan tourism industry, will participate in the International Travel Mart.