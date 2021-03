Pick up food and accessories for your feline friends this weekend at BEXCO at the 16th GDPP Cat Festa.

Event Information

Date: March 19-21

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: BEXCO — Hall 1, Exhibition Center 1

Admission Price: 8,000 won

— Tickets can be purchased on-site only.

— Cats and pets are not allowed to enter.

— If you have trouble getting in, please ask the staff for help.