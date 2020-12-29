Suyeong-gu and KNN with support from the Korean Tourism Organization and the KNN Cultural Foundation are hosting “2021 Countdown Busan” online this Thursday night to ring in the new year.

The online event takes place from Gwangalli on December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021 from 11:00 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. on YouTube Channels of 1theK & KNN Music.

Special guests performing include The Boyz, Jung Eun-ji, Ali, Victon, Jeong Sewoon, and Duetto.

You can check out more information on the official website.

Event Schedule