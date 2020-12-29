Image: 2021 Countdown Busan website
Events

2021 Countdown Busan

Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu and KNN with support from the Korean Tourism Organization and the KNN Cultural Foundation are hosting “2021 Countdown Busan” online this Thursday night to ring in the new year.

The online event takes place from Gwangalli on December 31, 2020 – January 1, 2021 from 11:00 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. on YouTube Channels of 1theK & KNN Music.

Special guests performing include The Boyz, Jung Eun-ji, Ali, Victon, Jeong Sewoon, and Duetto.

You can check out more information on the official website.

Event Schedule

Time Program Content
Main Event 23:00-23:05  Opening of Countdown Busan – Opening video & MC introduction
23:05-23:55  Celebrities Performances & Prerecorded Videos – Celebrities performances, interviews, and prerecorded videos
23:55-00:05  Countdown Performance – Countdown ceremony and drone show
00:05-00:10  Finale Performances – Celebrities performances
00:10 Declaration of Closing Ceremony (MC) – End of Countdown Event
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

Blue Peal of Bells

Haps Staff -
Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung, and Jung Jaeil feature in this new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art through March 21, 2021.
Read more
Events

A Record of Memory

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibition to celebrate the opening of Busan Metropolitan Library: A Record of Memory.
Read more
Events

7th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan

hapsadmin -
Busan looks to pick up steam on its bid for the 2030 World Expo Event Information Theme: "Future and World Expo" Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Venue: Online Website:...
Read more
Events

The Revolution Is Urban

Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Read more
Events

The Society of Individuals

Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more
Events

Korean Youth Expo

Haps Staff -
This year’s Youth Expo 2020 movies online for three days from Thursday through Saturday.
Read more

The Latest

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

City of Busan Releases Video Urging Residents to Stay Home This New Year’s Holidays

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released a special advertisement video for the special quarantine period during the year-end and New Year holidays.
Read more

Ulsan Cancels All New Year’s Eve Events at Ganjeolgot

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan announced that it has canceled all events for New Year's Eve, including all sunrise events at Ganjeolgot, Daewangam Park, and at Hamwol-ro.
Read more

2021 Countdown Busan

Events Haps Staff -
Suyeong-gu and KNN with support from the Korean Tourism Organization and the KNN Cultural Foundation are hosting "2021 Countdown Busan" online this Thursday night to ring in the new year.
Read more

112 Emergency Calls Down 20% in Busan Since Social Distancing Rules Enacted

Busan News BeFM News -
According to the Busan Police Agency, the average number of 112 reports made per day this month came to 2,647 cases, down 20.7% from 3,340 cases in the same period last year.
Read more

UN Cemetery Temporarily Closed Until January 3

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea is temporarily closed from December 24th, 2020 to January 3rd, 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
54 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Wed
-1 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °

Dine & Drink

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 