2021 Haeundae Arboretum Tree Planting Event Held

The Busan Green City Planting Office announced that it held the 2021 Haeundae Arboretum Tree Planting Event” at Haeundae Arboretum from 10:00 to 13:00 on the 24th.

This event was prepared to help improve growth and adaptability by spraying fertilizer on newly planted and stunted trees in the Haeundae Arboretum during the forest care period (November 1st ~ November 30th) and installing green stalks for winter.

About 40 people, including employees of the Busan Green City Plantation Office and Forest and Greenery Department, participated in the event, and the participants applied solid fertilizer to 5,405 trees of 45 species including new planting sites and thorns in temperate forests and installed greening sacks for winter.

Sun-Yeol Lee, head of the Busan Green City Planting Project, said, “We will do our best to ensure that the trees in Haeundae Arboretum grow healthy by continuing tree care. We will do our best to develop this.”

Starting with Forest Day in 1977, the Korea Forest Service has designated the month of November every year as a period for forest planting (tree planting) and intensively conducted forest planting events to raise awareness of the importance of forests and inform the public about the necessity of forest planting since 1995.