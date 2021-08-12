Image: BFIC
2021 Invention, Start-up, Exhibition — Online

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) jointly with Korea Invention Promotion Association hosts the “2021 Invention, Start-up, Exhibition” on August 17, 2021 at 4 pm.

This event will be held to develop the foreigner’s creative idea and promote the founder’s technique and business. Furthermore to encourage the invention socially.

Event Information

(Online) 2021 Invention Start-up Exhibition

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 4pm

Where: Zoom (Zoom ID: 861 2360 4331 PW:0817) available from 3:30pm

YouTube: youtu.be/VeJ7Gmtpo9s

