2021 Korea International Ocean Film Festival to be Held July 22-25

Haps Staff

The 2021 Korea International Ocean Film Festival will be held at Busan Cinema Center and CGV Seomyeon from the 22nd to the 25th.

Commemorating its 4th year since it was first held, 23 films about the ocean from 11 countries will be presented at the movie theatres.

The theme of the films were produced under ‘The Beginning of a Sustainable Life: Sustainability’, to resolve concerns about the coexistence of humans and nature in the face of environmental crises such as climate change and ecosystem destruction.

The opening film has been chosen as ‘Entangled: Conservation of Species VS Survival of Humanity’, directed by David Abel.

Event Information

Theme: Sustainability

Period: July 22-25, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, CGV Seomyeon

Tickets:  5,000 won (Opening film 6,000 won)

Website: https://kioff.kr/screenings

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Opening film: Entangled

Closing film: The Magnitude of All Thing

Image: City of Busan

