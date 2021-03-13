2021 Korea Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.
Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 18
Yeosu: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 17
Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 18
Busan: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 18
Daegu: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 21
Pohang: Forsythia — March 18, Azaleas — March 21
Seoul: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 23
Gwangju: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 24
Daejeon: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 24
Gangneung: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 24
Jeonju: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 27
Incheon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 27
Chungju: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 28
Chuncheon: Forsythia — April 1, Azaleas — April 2
