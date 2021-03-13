Travel

2021 Korea Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.

Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 18

Yeosu: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 17

Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 18

Busan: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 18

Daegu: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 21

Pohang: Forsythia — March 18, Azaleas — March 21

Seoul: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 23

Gwangju: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 24

Daejeon: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 24

Gangneung: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 24

Jeonju: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 27

Incheon: Forsythia — March 28, Azaleas — March 27

Chungju: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 28

Chuncheon: Forsythia — April 1, Azaleas — April 2

2021 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

