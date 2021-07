The Busan Cinema Center presents its 2021 Matinee Concert in July.

Highlights include:

Live music by ‘CADEJO’

Screening of the Kid, a 1921 American silent comedy-drama film written, produced, directed by, and starring Charlie Chaplin.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website