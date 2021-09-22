Image: Busan Cinema Center
2021 Movie Music Concert to Be Held This Saturday

Haps Staff

The 2021 Movie Music Concert at the Busan Cinema Center will be held this Saturday evening.

You can watch the show online here and here.

Event Information

Date & Time: September 25, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Free admission

Website

