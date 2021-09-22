Image: Busan Cinema Center Arts & Culture 2021 Movie Music Concert to Be Held This Saturday Haps Staff September 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email The 2021 Movie Music Concert at the Busan Cinema Center will be held this Saturday evening. You can watch the show online here and here. Event Information Date & Time: September 25, 2021, 7:00 p.m. Venue: Busan Cinema Center Free admission Website Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles What’s On in Busan: September 20 – September 26 Opening Schedule for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok What’s On in Busan This Weekend Don’t Miss the “FRENCH BUSAN – Art Space Alliance Française” Exhibition at Art Space MoCA Collection #1 Opening at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 578th Subscription Concert This Thursday The Latest Jinju Selected for the ‘2022 Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’ Directors Bong Joon Ho and Hamaguchi Ryusuke To Give BIFF Special Talk & Director Leos Carax To Have Master Class Eat Like a Local: One of the Best Bokguk – Halmaejib Wonjo Bokguk 2021 Movie Music Concert to Be Held This Saturday Songjeong Tunnel To Be Under Traffic Control for LED Lighting Replacement Construction The Lithium-ion Battery Life Cycle: Mandates, Sustainability, Recycling, Recovery Busan few clouds enter location 19 ° C 19 ° 14.1 ° 72 % 1.5kmh 20 % Wed 20 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 23 ° Sun 24 ° Dine & Drink Eat Like a Local: One of the Best Bokguk – Halmaejib Wonjo Bokguk HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours Food Delivery Apps to Offer 10,000 Won Cashback 10 Businesses Selling Chuseok Foods Caught Violating the Food Sanitation Act Travel Domestic Destinations Jinju Selected for the ‘2022 Cultural Heritage Night Trip Project’ Travel Busan Tourism Advance Payment Project Plans Getting Underway Books Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Celebrates 10 Years of Operation Travel Busan International Travel Exhibition 2021 Comes to BEXCO This Thursday