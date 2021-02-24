TravelDomestic Destinations

2021 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s just a few short weeks away before the country becomes awash in pink with the blooms of the ever-popular cherry blossoms.

Haps Staff

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to return signifying the return of spring in Korea.

The early report released by KWeather shows that some regions will see a similar bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal. Busan will begin on March 24th, while Seoul will begin around April 2nd, the same as last year.

It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 31 to April 5 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 6th – 12th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Click here to check out the best places in Busan to check out the cherry blossoms!

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20

Jinhae – March 21

Busan – March 24

Daegu – March 25

Gyeongju – March 27

Pohang – March 27

Gwangju – March 27

Jeonju – March 29

Daejeon – March 30

Gangneung – March 31

Chungju – April 1

Seoul – April 2

Yeouido – April 3

Incheon – April 3

Chuncheon – April 5

blank
Dine & Drink

Travel

