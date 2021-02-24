2021 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to return signifying the return of spring in Korea.
The early report released by KWeather shows that some regions will see a similar bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal. Busan will begin on March 24th, while Seoul will begin around April 2nd, the same as last year.
It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 31 to April 5 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 6th – 12th inland.
Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju – March 20
Jinhae – March 21
Busan – March 24
Daegu – March 25
Gyeongju – March 27
Pohang – March 27
Gwangju – March 27
Jeonju – March 29
Daejeon – March 30
Gangneung – March 31
Chungju – April 1
Seoul – April 2
Yeouido – April 3
Incheon – April 3
Chuncheon – April 5