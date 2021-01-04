Arts & Culture

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.

However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will be conducted non-face-to-face, and broadcast live online on Naver TV and the Seoul Arts Center YouTube channel for anyone to see.

This performance, which is broadcast live for the first time in the history of the “New Year’s Concert,” is decorated as a stage to comfort the people who suffered from the “Covid blues” last year and to deliver hope in the new year.

Producer Bong-geun Han and sound director Choi Jin, who are the best classical music broadcasting and sound experts in Korea, will participate in order to deliver vivid images and sounds of the scene to the online audience.

Even in a non-face-to-face environment, it is expected to show the power of culture and art that warmly connects our society.

Acts in the show include vocalist Lee In-gyu and Park Hye-sang, violinist Shin Ji-ah, ballet dancers Kim Ji-young and Kim Ki-wan, pianist Kim Sun-wook and the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) Symphony Orchestra.

This New Year’s concert is also scheduled to be broadcasted nationwide for 90 minutes through the Korean Broadcasting (KBS 1TV) “Open Concert” at 5:30 pm on Sunday, January 17 after the live online broadcast.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 4 – January 10

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Reminder: Haeundae-gu to Broadcast This Year’s NYE Sunrise

Haps Staff -
With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.
Read more
Arts & Culture

UN Cemetery Temporarily Closed Until January 3

Haps Staff -
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea is temporarily closed from December 24th, 2020 to January 3rd, 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Winners of The 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest Announced

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected the winners of the 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 28 – January 3

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Goseong-gun Applies for Protection of 550 Year Old Japanese Oak Tree

Haps Staff -
Goseong-gun in Gyeongnam-do has applied for the protection of a 550-year-old Japanese oak tree.
Read more

The Latest

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.
Read more

KTX Routes from Jinju to Seoul Increase From Today

Travel Haps Staff -
KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.
Read more

More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

Busan News BeFM News -
More than 200 businesses in Busan have been found violating quarantine regulations during increased social distancing rules of 2 and 2.5 in the city.
Read more

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
68 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
1 °
Thu
-4 °
Fri
-1 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 