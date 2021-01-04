2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.

However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will be conducted non-face-to-face, and broadcast live online on Naver TV and the Seoul Arts Center YouTube channel for anyone to see.

This performance, which is broadcast live for the first time in the history of the “New Year’s Concert,” is decorated as a stage to comfort the people who suffered from the “Covid blues” last year and to deliver hope in the new year.

Producer Bong-geun Han and sound director Choi Jin, who are the best classical music broadcasting and sound experts in Korea, will participate in order to deliver vivid images and sounds of the scene to the online audience.

Even in a non-face-to-face environment, it is expected to show the power of culture and art that warmly connects our society.

Acts in the show include vocalist Lee In-gyu and Park Hye-sang, violinist Shin Ji-ah, ballet dancers Kim Ji-young and Kim Ki-wan, pianist Kim Sun-wook and the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) Symphony Orchestra.

This New Year’s concert is also scheduled to be broadcasted nationwide for 90 minutes through the Korean Broadcasting (KBS 1TV) “Open Concert” at 5:30 pm on Sunday, January 17 after the live online broadcast.