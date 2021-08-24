2021 Night Race in Busan Ontact

The 2021 Night Race in Busan is set for this weekend as one of the featured running events in the summer.

Walk or run, you can enjoy this year’s event safely on your own course.

Event Information

Period: August 27 – 29, 2021

Venue: Running courses with beautiful night views in Busan or any walking or running course recommended nationwide

Running Route: 8 recommended running courses in Busan or your own course anywhere in the ROK

Registration (Limited to first 10,000 entrants over 19 years old)

– Period: Monday, July 5, 2021 –

– Entry fee: 20,000 won

Hosted by: KNN

For more details about the race visit www.nightracebusan.com/