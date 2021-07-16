EntertainmentKPop

2021 Oneness Festival Seeking Entrants for Nationwide K-pop Cover Singing Competition

Haps Staff

The 2021 Oneness Festival presented by foreign language radio stations across Korea are searching for entrants to join its K-pop cover singing competition.

Regional winners will advance to the national round where they will compete for over 5 million won in cash prizes.

What is Oneness Festival?

This is an on/offline K-pop cover singing competition. Regional round winners go to the national round.

Who is eligible?

Regional foreign nationals, naturalized citizens, and Korean nationals (with at least one parent who is a foreign national)

In the case of foreign nationals, proof of legal residency may be required.

How can I enter?

  1. Submit ready-made video/clip(s) of participant(s) singing in Korean (without revealing singer’s appearance) to the respective regional radio station

(up to 2 songs, Korean songs in any genre)

  1. Participation type/qualifications: Solo or ensemble group with 5 or fewer members (excluding bands; only amateur participants with no prior music released can participate)
  2. Apply to participate, along with the video file(s), via the regional foreign radio station by 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 22
  • Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region: BeFM 부산영어방송
  • Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: GFN
  • Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: TBS eFM

How will I be judged? 

 (1) Judging criteria: Ability to relay/communicate lyrics, singing ability, etc.

(2) Judging methods: Combination of scores by expert judges

Regional competition period

   – Online regional preliminary round: Monday, July 12, 2021 ~ 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021

   – Regional final round: Scheduled for early September / Location: TBA

Regional winners’ privileges

 (1) Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region :

Prizes for winners and the top 2 will participate in the national final round

 (2) Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: Prizes for winners and the top 2 will participate in the national final round

 (3) Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: Prizes for winners and the top 4 will participate in the national final round

National Final Round

Saturday, October 30, 2021 / TBS Concert Hall

National winners’ privileges

  • 1st place: 3,000,000 won prize money plus trophy
  • 2nd place: 1,000,000 won prize money plus trophy
  • 3rd place:  500,000 won prize money plus trophy
  • 4th ~ 8th place will receive 100,000 won each

Inquiries

 (1) Busan, Ulsan, Daegu, Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region: BeFM 부산영어방송 [email protected], 051-663-0034 

 (2) Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: GFN

[email protected],  062-460-0943

 (3) Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: TBS eFM

[email protected], 02-311-5672

Presented by BeFM 부산영어방송, TBS eFM, GFN

Image: Oneness Festival

Haps Staff
