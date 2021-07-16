2021 Oneness Festival Seeking Entrants for Nationwide K-pop Cover Singing Competition

The 2021 Oneness Festival presented by foreign language radio stations across Korea are searching for entrants to join its K-pop cover singing competition.
Regional winners will advance to the national round where they will compete for over 5 million won in cash prizes.
What is Oneness Festival?
This is an on/offline K-pop cover singing competition. Regional round winners go to the national round.
Who is eligible?
Regional foreign nationals, naturalized citizens, and Korean nationals (with at least one parent who is a foreign national)
In the case of foreign nationals, proof of legal residency may be required.
How can I enter?
- Submit ready-made video/clip(s) of participant(s) singing in Korean (without revealing singer’s appearance) to the respective regional radio station
(up to 2 songs, Korean songs in any genre)
- Participation type/qualifications: Solo or ensemble group with 5 or fewer members (excluding bands; only amateur participants with no prior music released can participate)
- Apply to participate, along with the video file(s), via the regional foreign radio station by 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 22
- Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region: BeFM 부산영어방송
- Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: GFN
- Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: TBS eFM
How will I be judged?
(1) Judging criteria: Ability to relay/communicate lyrics, singing ability, etc.
(2) Judging methods: Combination of scores by expert judges
Regional competition period
– Online regional preliminary round: Monday, July 12, 2021 ~ 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021
– Regional final round: Scheduled for early September / Location: TBA
Regional winners’ privileges
(1) Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region :
Prizes for winners and the top 2 will participate in the national final round
(2) Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: Prizes for winners and the top 2 will participate in the national final round
(3) Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: Prizes for winners and the top 4 will participate in the national final round
National Final Round
Saturday, October 30, 2021 / TBS Concert Hall
National winners’ privileges
- 1st place: 3,000,000 won prize money plus trophy
- 2nd place: 1,000,000 won prize money plus trophy
- 3rd place: 500,000 won prize money plus trophy
- 4th ~ 8th place will receive 100,000 won each
Inquiries
(1) Busan, Ulsan, Daegu, Gyeongsangnam / Buk-do region: BeFM 부산영어방송 [email protected], 051-663-0034
(2) Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju region: GFN
[email protected], 062-460-0943
(3) Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon region: TBS eFM
[email protected], 02-311-5672
Presented by BeFM 부산영어방송, TBS eFM, GFN