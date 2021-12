Singer-Songwriter Paul Kim will host two concerts in Ulsan on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Ulsan KBS Hall.

The concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on the 24th and at 6 p.m. on the 25th.

Tickets for the concert entitled “Bruising” cost 121,000 won for the R Section and 110,000 won for the S section.

Tickets can be found on Interpark Global.