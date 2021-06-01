Image: Bokcheon Museum
Arts & Culture

2021 Photo Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Fortress in Busan Runs Through July 25

Haps Staff

The 2021 Photo Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Fortress in Busan runs through July 25.

Notice

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Event Information

Period: May 4-July 25, 2021

Venue: Bokcheon Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)

Free admission

Website (Korean)

Online reservations are available at museum.busan.go.kr/bokcheon

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
17.1 °
77 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 