The 2021 Photo Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Fortress in Busan runs through July 25.

Notice

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Event Information

Period: May 4-July 25, 2021

Venue: Bokcheon Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)

Free admission

Website (Korean)

Online reservations are available at museum.busan.go.kr/bokcheon