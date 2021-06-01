The 2021 Photo Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Fortress in Busan runs through July 25.
Notice
Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.
Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.
The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.
Event Information
Period: May 4-July 25, 2021
Venue: Bokcheon Museum
Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)
Free admission
Website (Korean)
Online reservations are available at museum.busan.go.kr/bokcheon