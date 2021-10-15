2021 Sea Art Festival Begins at Ilgwang Beach

The 2021 Sea Art Festival at Ilgwang Beach gets underway today for 30 days from the 16th to the 14th of November.

This art festival will be held under the theme of ‘Humans and Non-Humans: NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES’. ‘Assemblage’ is an art term that refers to a three-dimensional form in which various objects are combined in French, meaning aggregation.

36 artists from 13 countries will participate in the exhibition, and 22 works will be displayed.

Artists from Asian countries such as Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and Bangladesh are participating, and countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey are also joining.

This year, for the first time in the history of the Sea Art Festival, the venue will be Ilgwang Beach, and exhibitions will be held using various spaces such as white sandy beaches, fishing villages, village halls, rivers, bridges, and parks.

It is expected that the meaning of the exhibition will be further emphasized through installation works that illuminate the lives and history of local people based on the sea, and contemporary art genres such as planes, photos, and videos.

A lecture by Professor Astrida Neymanis of the University of British Columbia was prepared on the topic of ‘Caring for Isolated Living’. The theoretical basis and expanded discourse on the theme and direction of the exhibition will be presented in the form of a talk with the exhibition director Ritica Biswas.

In addition, ‘Singing Ball Meditation Therapy’ conducted by Singing Ball Healer Jian at 2 pm every Sunday during the event period will be held on the white sandy beach of Ilgwang Beach. You can enjoy the sound produced by Busan sound artist Choi Hyuk, and you can also participate online to prevent COVID-19.

The online opening ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.