The 2021 Sea Art Festival, held at Ilgwang Beach in Busan, came to an end on the 14th, after a 30-day run.

The organizing committee said that the final number of visitors is expected to be around 140,000 visitors.

Under the theme of ‘Non-Human/Human Assemblages’, 36 domestic and foreign artists from 13 countries participated and presented 22 works of art.