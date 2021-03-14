Image: City of Busan
Events

2021 Special Exhibition “The Red Earth’s Painful Sea”

Haps Staff

The Marine Natural History Museum of Busan together with the Korea Living Art Design Association will hold the exhibit “The Red Earth’s Painful Sea” for 62 days from March 16 to May 16 at the Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum located in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu. 

This special exhibition was designed to evoke the seriousness of the climate crisis and the importance of environmental protection through the exhibition of various up-cycling crafts.

Up-cycling refers to rebirth into useful household goods or works of art by adding design and utility to various wastes such as discarded vinyl and cloth wood.

At this exhibition, visitors are invited to check out about 20 up-cycling works that express the pain of animals caused by global warming, 10 beachcombing works that are sublimated into works of art by picking up marine debris, and reusing forest and ecological natural objects as living props.

Visitors can re-examine the value of recycling and have time to ponder deeply about the global environment and future human life.

Any citizen of Busan can visit the Marine Natural History Museum for free after making a reservation online. — Website (Korean only)

Image: City of Busan

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

ON:TACT 2021 ASEAN CINEMA WEEK

Haps Staff -
Enjoy some great films from the ASEAN region both online and off through March 25.
Read more
Events

Shinji Somai Retrospective

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a two-week retrospective from Japanese filmmaker Shinji Somai at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Events

BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary

Haps Staff -
Artists Atta Kim, Barthelemy Toguo, Olafur Eliasson, Jan Fabre, Haegue Yang, and Hyeryun Jung are featured at Busan Museum of Arts Collection Highlight III.
Read more
Events

KBL Basketball: KT Sonic Boom vs. Wonju Dongmu Promy

Haps Staff -
The Korean Basketball League’s KT Sonic Boom take on Wonju Donmu Promy at Sajik Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Read more
Events

Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute Public Astronomy Observatory Event

Haps Staff -
The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to host a public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.
Read more
Events

Busan Classical Music Festival

Haps Staff -
The Busan Classical Music Festival will take place until March 17th at the Geumjeong Cultural Center.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
87 %
2.1kmh
17 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 