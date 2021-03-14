2021 Special Exhibition “The Red Earth’s Painful Sea”

The Marine Natural History Museum of Busan together with the Korea Living Art Design Association will hold the exhibit “The Red Earth’s Painful Sea” for 62 days from March 16 to May 16 at the Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum located in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu.

This special exhibition was designed to evoke the seriousness of the climate crisis and the importance of environmental protection through the exhibition of various up-cycling crafts.

Up-cycling refers to rebirth into useful household goods or works of art by adding design and utility to various wastes such as discarded vinyl and cloth wood.

At this exhibition, visitors are invited to check out about 20 up-cycling works that express the pain of animals caused by global warming, 10 beachcombing works that are sublimated into works of art by picking up marine debris, and reusing forest and ecological natural objects as living props.

Visitors can re-examine the value of recycling and have time to ponder deeply about the global environment and future human life.

Any citizen of Busan can visit the Marine Natural History Museum for free after making a reservation online. — Website (Korean only)