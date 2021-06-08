2021 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City

The “Study in Korea Fair” is an event that the Ministry of Education’s National Institute for International Education (NIIED) promotes to study in Korea and provides information on university admissions to support the globalization of universities in Korea by discovering and fostering international students.

The 2022 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City takes place online from June 8 to June 21.

Study in Korea Education Fair with Local Governments 2021

June 8 –June 21, 2021

94 Participating Universities

94 Korean universities will be participated including national, public, private universities to introduce associate/undergraduate/graduate degree programs.

Contents

Studying in Korea, Scholarship programs, information about Korean universities, Online application, Online consultation, University classification by fields of study

Live Chat

Participants may visit the desired university booths to chat with the university staff for further inquiries.

Registration here: May 25 –June 21, 2021

Hosted by: National Institute for International Education