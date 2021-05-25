Image: Busan City
2021 Total Lunar Eclipse Observation

The observation of the total eclipse of the moon will take place at the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute on Wednesday, May 16, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You all are invited to experience the mysteries of the universe.

A total eclipse of the moon takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon. It is a free event to observe the total lunar eclipse and take pictures of it. Registration is not required.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute bus stop. Once off the bus, walk up about 15 minutes.

Paid parking is available at the venue.

For more information, please contact the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute at (051)610-3222 (Korean).

Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

Website: www.busan.go.kr/youth (Korean)

Admission is free, except for the planetarium.

