‘2022 Art Gyeongnam Hotel Art Fair’ to be Held on the 17th in Changwon

From the 17th to the 20th, the works of 115 artists will be displayed in the rooms and lobby of Grand Mercure Ambassador Changwon on the 8th and 9th floors.

Hotel rooms will be transformed into an art exhibition hall with 54 rooms, and at the hotel lobby, and the outdoor exhibition hall.

The Hotel Art Fair is an event that exhibits and sells artworks using all spaces, including hotel rooms, as exhibition halls.

In this art fair, 115 artists selected through a national competition from June to July will participate and present more than 3,000 works in various fields such as painting, sculpture, photography, craft, and installation art.

Artists stay in Changwon during the exhibition period and communicate directly with visitors.

It is composed of individual artists through a public contest rather than a large gallery so that you can meet the unique works of promising artists, including young invited artists. Art Gyeongnam is the only art fair in the form of an artist contest in the country.

In particular, it is expected to contribute to relieving the thirst for cultural enjoyment of local residents and bridging the cultural gap with the metropolitan area by communicating with artists from various fields who are actively working across the country as well as the works of local and elderly artists.

There are also special exhibitions such as a special exhibition by Jeon Hyuk-rim Museum, an exhibition by invited artists, and a collection of spatial installation art. You can enhance your understanding of the works by visiting the exhibition room with an exhibit interpreter, and you can also purchase works that you like.

On the 17th, the first day of the art fair, live music performances, DJ performances, and live painting performances will also be held.