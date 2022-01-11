‘2022 Artist of the Year Joint Exhibition’ Held in Ulsan

Ulsan Culture and Arts Center has selected five artists to participate in the ‘2022 Artist of the Year Solo Exhibition’.

Participating artists will meet with visitors at the permanent exhibition Gallery Shim, in the form of a joint exhibition in January and February, followed by two months per artist (relay) for 10 months from March to December.

The ‘Artist of the Year Solo Exhibition’, which was prepared as a creative support measure to discover and nurture young and promising local artists, has been held continuously since 2013 with a positive response from the general public and young local artists.

Since November of last year, the Culture and Arts Center has held a public contest for participating artists in the Artist of the Year solo exhibition and selected the participating artists through a review by experts.

The selected artists are Jang Eun-hee (flat painting) for March/April, Jang Woo-jin (photo) for May/June, Kim Ji-yun (western painting) for July/August, Ko Seung-bin (Korean painting) for September/October, and Yoon Hyun-jung (Western painting) in November/December.

Artist Eunhee Jang completed her major in sculpture at Chung-Ang University and her master’s degree at the same graduate school and has been active in various fields in Seoul, Wonju, and Osan. Various textures express the harmonious appearance of the daily landscape, magnificent industrial complex, and port unique to Ulsan.

Woojin Jang graduated from Seoul National University with a major and a doctorate in Western Painting and is a photographer working in Ulsan after working at Nanji and Goyang Creative Studios. The unfamiliar and cold emotions felt in a city designed by humans are conveyed through photography, and the city landscapes collected from different places are deconstructed and synthesized to be reborn as a fictional city.

Artist Jiyoon Kim graduated from Ulsan University with a major in Western Painting and a master’s degree from the same graduate school and was also awarded a special prize at the Ulsan Art Competition. Kim is working to reconstruct the emotions and spaces in the artist’s own memory through the transformed canvas.

Artist Seungbin Ko graduated from the Department of Art Education at Kyungnam University and won the Grand Prize at the Ulsan Art Competition last year. Koh is working to express the story of human life on the screen using traditional Korean painting materials, using modern sensibility, the brush strokes unique to Korean painting, and the beauty of blank space.

After graduating from Dong-A University’s Department of Western Painting, artist Hyun-Jeong Yoon is working to formatively express the emotions experienced and felt in the space of nature. Based on the coexisting moss in the forest, he draws landscapes and landscapes to express the idealized nature and emotional fantasy that wants to rest in it.