2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week Begins

2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week will take place at the 1st Exhibition Hall of BEXCO for two days on October 20th and 21st.

Fashion Week has been held non-face-to-face for the past two years due to the prolonged pandemic and will be held as an on-site fashion show for the first time in three years.

Starting with the opening ceremony at 11 am on October 20, the opening Fashion Show, Korea-ASEAN Designer Fashion Show, The 3rd ASEAN-Korea Fashion Industry Development Forum, and the ASEAN Fashion Film Screening will be held for two days.

The opening fashion show presents the entire fashion show of Fashion Week in a gala format under the theme of ‘newness through convergence’, and expresses it as a single theme through collaboration between media art and fashion.

In this Fashion Week, Busan designer Hwa-sook Lee (Pearl by Any), designer Hoon-jong Jeong (Fashion Story), as well as up-and-coming designers in Busan (Studio di Perla, Hersheybee, Beslashbee), and up-and-coming designers in Busan (Dia Dem, Contour Song, Cincially Jun) will participate, and ASEAN designers Esther Choy (ESH by Esther, Singapore) and Hoang Quyen (Tiny Ink, Vietnam) will participate.

Through the ‘ASEAN-Korea Fashion Industry Development Forum’, which is celebrating its 3rd anniversary, we will strengthen our network with ASEAN countries, centered on Busan, and seek ways to develop the fashion industry according to the current industrial situation.

In addition, a digital showroom is also provided for practical business connection, providing an opportunity to promote Busan fashion products at home and abroad, transcending space.

Since it is the first fashion show to be seen in three years, 50 people will be given a fashion bag through an on-site time-specific event. provides