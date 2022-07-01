Asean Flags
2022 ASEAN Market Takes Place This Weekend

BeFM News

The ASEAN Cultural Center in Haeundae will hold a festival to see, eat, and enjoy the culture of 10 ASEAN countries to mark the summer vacation season.

This Saturday and Sunday, the ‘2022 ASEAN Market’ will take place on the 1st floor of the Cultural Center.

30 booths will be operated by small business owners, ASEAN national embassies, and migrants selling crafts from ASEAN countries.

In particular, a special hall will open for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Vietnam for visitors to enjoy Vietnamese culture, including crafts, coffee, and Banh Mi.

Event Infomation

Period: July 2-3, 2022

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

Hours: Jul. 2, 12:00-21:00/Jul. 3, 12:00-18:00

Free admission

