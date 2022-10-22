Don’t Miss the 2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival on October 29

BeFM is hosting the 2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival, the country’s first nationwide Halloween Parade, starting at 6 pm on Saturday, October 29.

The 2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival will be held on Gwangan Haebyeon-ro, in front of Gwangalli Beach, to wish for Busan to win the bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The event will begin with a Costume Parade from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the sidewalk and Gwangali Square (the Meeting Square).

From 6 pm, the main event will begin with a special Opening Ceremony and the Opening Parade, featuring the Eighth Army Band, Soulless Boogie, Busan Foreign School, and local artists.

Following the Opening Parade, the Invitation Parade will take place, with participants from all over the world. This category is comprised of the 53rd Infantry Division Band, international students, and Korean, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, and African communities, showing Halloween culture and costumes from around the world.

Afterward will be the Competition Parade, the highlight of the event. The competition will choose winners from the ten finalist teams. This competition features teams with 20 or more people, in a special parade under the theme of Halloween that will amaze the audience. The last piece of the parade will be the Citizens’ Free Parade, where people who have registered in advance or on-site will be given balloons and other props to walk along the streets of Gwangalli decorated for Halloween for a night they will never forget.

After the parade events, from 8 pm, the Halloween Drone Show will take place. From 8:10 pm, the event will end on a high note with the Halloween World Citizens’ Music Concert.

This is not a passive spectacle, but one in that local artists and people can participate to celebrate Halloween. There will be a Halloween Flea Market, and a face-painting booth for everyone to enjoy.

Host of the event, BeFM CEO Jeon Kideuk said that BeFM is pouring in all of its resources and efforts for the Parade Festival, which will showcase the city’s enthusiasm for the Halloween Festival, and the people’s passion to host the 2030 World Expo. He added that participants should use public transportation as the roads will be closed to traffic.

The main events of the parade will be live broadcast on BeFM, FM90.5 and FM103.3 Gijang, Noksan, and Jeongwan from 4 pm to 6 pm.

For details, visit www.busanparade.com

Event Information

Host: BeFM

Partners: Busan Metropolitan City, Suyeong District Office, Busan Tourism Organization

Sponsors: BNK Financial Group, Daesun Distilling Co.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 17:00 – 21:00

Location: Gwangalli, Gwangan Haebyeon-ro

Inquiries: 070 4365 8385