Image: BFIC
2022 BFIC Korean Class Registration Underway

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) offers free Korean classes to support foreigners living in Busan. We hope that foreigners interested in the Korean language and culture will join us.

Korean class registration period: July 26-August 4, 2022

Online registration is available at http://koreanclass.bfic.kr/new/intro.html

All students must take a level test before registering for the course.

Regular Beginner Class: August 15-December 15, 2022

Special Intermediate Class: August 19-October 21, 2022

Enquiries: Busan Global Center 1577-7716

For more detailed information about 2022 BFIC Korean Class, visit here.

 

 

