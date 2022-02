The BFIC offers Korean classes to foreign residents living in Busan. It is available for anyone who is interested in the Korean language and culture.

Korean class registration period: February 14 – February 27, 2022

Regular Class (Online and Offline): March 14 – July 14, 2022

Special Class (Online): March 18 – May 20, 2022

Inquiry: Busan Global Center 1577-7716

For more detailed information about 2022 BFIC Korean Class, visit here.