2022 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge to be Held at Jagalchi Muyangjang

The 2022 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge will be held at the Muyangjang of Jagalchi Market for three days from September 23 to September 25.

Last year, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the craft beer tasting evaluation was conducted non-face-to-face, but this event will be held as a citizen-participating festival event with the Jagalchi night sea in the background.

The ‘Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge’, which started as part of a small business support project for promising businesses, has been held since 2018 to strengthen the capabilities of craft beer companies through craft beer fairs and to expand the market for small businesses in related industries.

This year, the Busan Jung-gu Office, the Economic Promotion Agency, and the Busan Fishing Village Specialized Support Center are jointly organizing and holding this year, with 9 major Busan craft beer companies participating, and seafood made by the Jagalchi Merchants Association and the Fishing Village Specialized Support Center. Food trucks will also be operated to provide a variety of food and attractions.

First, the craft beer evaluation meeting, which will be held for two days on the 23rd and 24th, evaluates the professionalism and popularity of the exhibited beer through a professional judge consisting of six beer and gourmet experts and the general public, selects one of the best beer companies of the year, and selects the ‘winner’.

The awards ceremony will be held on the 25th at the special stage of the Jagalchi Market Muyangjang.

In addition, starting with the opening event on the 23rd, a craft beer showcase, craft beer pop-up store, the ‘Namhang Sea (SEA) Food Festa’, a cooking class for fishing village specialty products, a handmade snack flea market for pets, and other various events will be held.

The event is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.