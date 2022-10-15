NewsBusan News

2022 Busan e-Sports Talk Show to Take Place on Wednesday

BeFM News

The Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency will hold the 3rd 2022 Busan e-Sports Talk Show at the Busan e-Sports Stadium on the 19th.

Experts from various fields in the esports industry have been invited to share industry trends. They will share with the audience their experiences.

The Busan Esports Talk Show has been scheduled to take place five times this year. The first two talk shows were held in September and October and saw great success.

In this 3rd talk show will be a lecture on the esports community and job preparation for the industry by Song Young-jin of Blizzard Entertainment Korea.

