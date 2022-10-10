2022 Busan Fine Arts Festival and BFAA Art Fair Held at BEXCO This Weekend

The Busan Fine Arts Association will hold the 2022 Busan Fine Arts Festival and BFAA Art Fair at BEXCO from the 14th.

Held until the 17th, this year’s Busan Fine Arts Festival will be the largest scale so far, featuring 570 artists, including 107 non-members.

The festival first started in 1981 and has served as an opportunity for established artists to present their achievements and a stepping-stone for amateur artists to present professional work.

More than 500 artists will also participate in the art fair held at the same venue.