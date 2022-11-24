The 2022 Busan Folk Art Festival 2.0 Hanmadang will be held at the Busan Spo-One Park waterside park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, the 26th.

This event, which is held as part of the Cultural Heritage Administration’s regional intangible heritage protection support contest project, was prepared to discover and attract young enjoyers of cultural heritage festivals. Intangible Cultural Heritage Performances and ‘Traditional Culture and Play Experience’ programs will be held.

In the ‘Busan City Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance’, there is the Dongnae Hallyangchum, a male dance with strong regional characteristics and unique dance rhythms, the Dongnae Crane Dance, which shows the image of cranes in the dance moves, and the Suyeongnong, which makes a play of farmers in Suyeong area farming as a group.

Busan Nongak, which originated in West Busan, where agricultural competitions were held due to the abundance of farmland and farmland will also be presented.

Also, traditional culture and play experiences that you can make and enjoy yourself include making traditional candlesticks, mini jangseung, jokduri·ikseongwan, making traditional tops, and a traditional play yard experience among others are all available for free.

There are invitational performances such as Namsan Playground and Taekwondo demonstrations, and citizen participation events that provide various prizes to citizens.