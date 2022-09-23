2022 Busan Folk Art Festival Taking Place This Weekend

The 2022 Busan Folk Art Festival, the largest traditional folk art festival in the city that contains the charm of Busan’s traditional culture and intangible cultural assets, will be held in the area of ​​Busan Citizens Park Dasom Madang for two days from September 24 to 25.

The Busan Folk Art Festival is a citizen-participatory comprehensive folk art festival based on Busan’s intangible cultural assets under the theme of ‘Tradition is boom!’

At Dasom Madang, Busan Citizens Park, where the Pungryu Madang is held, starting with the road play of Chwitadae and Gudeok Ancient Tombs on September 24, performances of Dongrae Crane Dance, Gudeok Manggaesori, and Dadaepo Furisori Conservation Meeting will be held for two days.

‘Incheon Namsadang Nori,’ which is said to be the best performance of intangible cultural assets and the best pungmul troupe, ‘Pyeongtaek Nongak’, where the dance is brought out and raised over one’s shoulders, is the highlight, the breathtaking single tightrope walking by a tightrope master, Taekwondo troupe demonstration and fusion gugak singer Ahn Ye-eun’s performance as well as other celebration performances are held.

At the Somsimadang, an exhibition of the works of nine artisans in the field of intangible cultural properties, such as pottery, will be held at Dasom Gallery, where ‘intangible cultural assets made with my own hands’ experience classes and cultural products made using cultural heritage will be displayed and sold.

In addition, at the traditional folk art experience center, various crafting experiences such as tail kites, traditional lanterns, Jokduri, and Ikseongwan are available for families to enjoy, as well as trying on performance costumes such as Gudeok Manggaesori and Dongrae crane dance. You can also experience the ‘Hansan Mosi Weaving’, where you can make bracelets with linen weaving craftsmen.

At the feasting yard, you can enjoy traditional games such as takjichigi, tuho, and iron pole hanging over sweet traditional snacks with folk village characters dressed as playboys, flower beggars, and merchants.

In addition to the flea market selling crafts, there will be additional events in which citizens participate.